Harris shifts focus to pandemic response in hard-hit Vietnam ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 8:52 p.m.
1 of6 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Harris is on a weeklong trip through Southeast Asia. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris l is received by Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Office of State President, Nguyen Quoc Dung, MFA Vice Minister and Nguyen Vu Ha Le, Director General of Foreign Affairs, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Harris is on a weeklong trip through Southeast Asia. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is welcomed by Chairman of the Office of State President Le Khanh Hai, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Harris is on a weeklong trip through Southeast Asia. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Symptoms associated with Havana syndrome, which has afflicted Americans serving at diplomatic posts in several countries. (AP Graphic) Kevin S. Vineys/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HANOI (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris turns her focus to the coronavirus pandemic and global health during her visit to Vietnam, a country grappling with a worsening surge in the virus and stubbornly low vaccination rates.
The more infectious delta variant is driving record highs in infections in Vietnam and prompted a recent lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s business hub and the epicenter of the latest outbreak.
Written By
ALEXANDRA JAFFE