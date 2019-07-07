Harel to offer ‘A Night at the Opera’

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program, “A Night at the Opera,” with musicologist, music theorist and award-winning professor Dr. Gil Harel July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Harel will, in a musically enhanced visual presentation, provide a broad yet detailed overview of opera in its various incarnations, with the ultimate goal of illuminating the “how” and “why” it has been and remains one of the most compelling musical idioms in the world.

During this discussion, classics by Mozart, Verdi and Wagner will be considered.

The program at the Wykeham Road library is free. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.