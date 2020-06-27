Happy birthday!

UPS driver Kyle Macomber, who turned 60 June 3, was wished a happy birthday from Bank Street Theater.

Downtown New Milford businesses honored a familiar face June 3. Businesses hung signs on their windows, wrote chalk messages on the sidewalk and placed balloons outside their door. The celebratory decorations relayed birthday wishes to downtown New Milford UPS driver Kyle Macomber, who turned 60 June 3. Macomber has been a UPS driver for 21 years and had the Bank Street route for 15 years.