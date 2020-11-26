The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford and the United Way recently teamed up to collect food to assemble Thanksgiving food baskets for families this holiday season. Operation Thanksgiving, a food drive held earlier this month, collected the majority of items needed to supply a complete Thanksgiving meal for nearly 300 families in the community this season. Above, volunteers, from left to right, Allie Franco, Janine Battaglia, Adrienne Kern, Tricia Gregory and Priscilla Williams wrap up their sorting duties last weekend at the John Pettibone Community Center.