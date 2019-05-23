https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Happy-Acres-5K-slated-in-Sherman-13868418.php
Happy Acres 5K slated in Sherman
The Friends of Happy Acres Run for the Farm 5K will be held May 24 at 6 p.m. in Sherman.
The run will start at Happy Acres Farm at 2 Taber Road and follow Taber and Spring Lake roads.
Raffle prizes will be available after the race.
Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event, with all proceeds to benefit Friends of Happy Acres.
For more information and registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Sherman/RunfortheFarm.
View Comments