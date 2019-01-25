Louise Secor, a resident of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford, recently celebrated her 106th birthday with family and friends at the center. Mayor Pete Bass presented her with a proclamation. CNA Emmy Lou Larmore made a special visit for the celebration, after working a double shift.
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
