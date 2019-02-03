Handwriting analysis course slated

David J. DeWitt of Roxbury will teach a Foothills Adult Ed course, “Handwriting Analysis: Eight Basic Steps to Self-Discovery,” Feb. 27 in Southbury.

DeWitt will teach the basic steps to graphoanalysis, a proprietary system of analyzing handwriting to determine the personality and character of the writer, on four Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school at 234 Judd Road.

Upon successful completion of this class, students will be able to apply to the International Graphoanalysis Society (IGAS) to complete the general course for certification.

For more information or to sign up, contact Foothills at 800-300-4781 or site coordinator Maria Alicia Azar-Brandes at 860-631-7705.