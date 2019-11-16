Hands-on train display slated

The annual hands-on model train display will be open Dec. 19 through Dec. 29 at Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in the railroad station in New Milford.

The free display, sponsored by the Gallery and the New Milford Commission on the Arts, will feature multiple operating train layouts for patrons to view and operate.

The exhibit will be open at the railroad station on Railroad Street Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.