Handful of small quakes rattle California desert

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — A handful of small earthquakes have rattled a section of the California desert not far from the Mexican border.

The temblors, ranging in size from 2.5 to 4.0, resulted in no immediate reports of damage.

The United States Geological Survey reports the first one struck just after 6 p.m. It measured 2.8.

The largest followed about five minutes later.

Four more smaller ones followed over about the next hour.

All were centered near El Centro, a city of about 44,000 about 15 miles northwest of Mexicali, Mexico.