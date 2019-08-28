Hampton VA Medical Center gets new director

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A 28-year veteran of the Navy Medical Service Corps will be the new director of the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Virginia.

The Daily Press reports David Collins' hiring was announced Tuesday by VA's Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, which covers veteran's hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. He'll oversee care at the hospital and outpatient clinics in Virginia Beach and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Collins was most recently the executive assistant to the Navy Surgeon General. He previously worked at two naval hospitals and was the executive officer of a NATO multinational medical unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The center has an operating budget of over $350 million a year and a growth rate more than four times the national average.

