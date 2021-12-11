Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp
BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian Hamas group said Saturday that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and injuring a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.