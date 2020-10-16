Halloween MASKerade ball on tap

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will offer a Halloween MASKerade ball Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at The Silo.

Guests of all events above asked to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.

Prizes will be awarded for funniest, scariest, prettiest, sexiest and most original.

KJ Johansen will serve as emcee for the evening that will feature drag queens Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and Whendy Whaxwood.

DJ Ray will provide music.

Tickets are $30 per person, with $5 of each ticket sale to benefit The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm. Guests are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be given to New Milford Social Services.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to wait to be seated.