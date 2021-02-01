Haiti leader speaks of more power for diaspora amid strife EVENS SANON, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 4:01 p.m.
1 of6 A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Opposition leaders are pushing for Moïse to step down on Feb. 7 while Moïse has said his term ends in February 2022. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A man walks toward downtown along the main street of Delmas, devoid of cars due to a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Opposition leaders are pushing for Moïse to step down on Feb. 7 while Moïse has said his term ends in February 2022. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Smoke from tires set fire by protesters fills a street in Delmas where vendors sell clothing during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Opposition leaders are pushing for Moïse to step down on Feb. 7 while Moïse has said his term ends in February 2022. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Residents clear a street so they can play soccer in a street devoid of cars due to a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 People play soccer in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 People walk in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse said Monday that proposed constitutional amendments would allow members of the country's diaspora to run for the presidency and other high-ranking offices.
The announcement came during an online public address during which Moïse reiterated that he would not step down until February 2022 and urged Haitians to support the creation of a new constitution, which is due to be voted upon in April.