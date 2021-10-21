Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries EVENS SANON, MATÍAS DELACROIX and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA, Associated Press Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 1:55 p.m.
1 of12 People protest carrying a banner with a message that reads in Creole: "No to kidnappings, no to violence against women ! Long live Christian Aid Ministries," demanding the release of kidnapped missionaries, in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Oct. 16. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A man joins an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Haiti is struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Protesters block a street with burning tires to protest gas shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Street vendors walk past a burning road block set by anti-government protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Demonstrators decry a severe fuel shortage and a spike in insecurity as they demanded that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A protester sits to eat during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Haiti is struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Tires burn in the street as part of an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Haiti is struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A food street vendor walks past tires set fire at a closed gas station as part of a protest against fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Motorcyclists drive past burning tires set fire to protest gas shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of a kidnapped missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding.
The video posted on social media shows Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit, carrying a blue hat and wearing a large cross around his neck.
Written By
EVENS SANON, MATÍAS DELACROIX and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA