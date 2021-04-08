Hagerty talks elections with Trump after affirming Biden win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In his first week, Tennessee's freshman U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty watched in horror as the Capitol riots unfolded around him and decided to back down from his plans to oppose the electoral college results that affirmed President Joe Biden's win despite then-President Donald Trump's weekslong push to block the certification.
Three months after that January vote, the Republican senator hasn't lost standing with Trump, who tapped Hagerty as his ambassador to Japan and lifted him with a Senate endorsement in 2020.