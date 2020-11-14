HVA to hold virtual benefit auction Nov. 22

A pre-auction VIP reception with Christine Baranski and Margo Martindale, above, will be offered Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. A pre-auction VIP reception with Christine Baranski and Margo Martindale, above, will be offered Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Photo: Margo Martindale / Contributed Photo Photo: Margo Martindale / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close HVA to hold virtual benefit auction Nov. 22 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Housatonic Valley Association will hold its benefit auction for the environment virtually Nov. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Actress Christine Baranski will serve as host for the evening.

Alexandra Peters of Sharon and Rebecca Neary of Warren will return for the second year as co-chairs of the event that raises funds to help keep the waterways and lands of the three-state Housatonic Valley clean and healthy.

This year’s live auction will be online.

Featured auction items will include Q, A & C (cocktails) Zoom Time with Seth Meyers, a Paris-Bordeaux adventure (at a future, more Covid-safe date) a singing/talking gift card from Margo Martindale, and a long weekend getaway at a beachfront house in Chatham Cape Cod.

A variety of other treats from regional friends, including Litchfield Distillery, Harney & Sons Fine Teas, Kent Wine & Spirits, GW Tavern in Washington Depot and Fife & Drum in Kent will also be available.

“So much is at stake,” said Lynn Werner, HVA’s executive director. “Thousands of woodland acres and miles of river and streams are ready to be restored and protected.”

“Everybody can help,” Werner said. “This year you can even come as you are and share in the fun from anywhere.”

Tickets to the auction are available to the public for $100. A pre-auction VIP reception with Baranski and Margo Martindale will be offered at 3:30 p.m. for $1,000 or more.

To buy tickets visit www.hvatoday.org and click “Register Now to join Christine Baranski at Auction 2020” at the top right of the home page.

Baranski is an HVA board member and costar of CBS’s “The Good Fight” and movie “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Martindale has had roles in many films including “Dead Man Walking,” “Marvin's Room” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

Lead corporate sponsors include Harney & Sons Fine Teas, Litchfield Distillery, and Aquarion Water Company.

Founded in 1941, HVA is uniquely dedicated to protecting the entire Housatonic River Watershed.

The watershed includes about 2,000 square miles of land stretching from western Massachusetts through western Connecticut and eastern New York to Long Island Sound.

HVA’s offices are in Cornwall Bridge, Stockbridge, Mass., and Wassaic, N.Y.