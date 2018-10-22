HVA auction set for Nov. 18

The Housatonic Valley Association, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will hold its annual auction to benefit the environment Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Washington Primary School on School Street in Washington.

Proceeds will fund HVA’s water and land conservation work across the Housatonic Valley.

Christine Baranski, a HVA board member and star of CBS’s “The Good Fight” and movie “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again,” is chairwoman of the benefit auction committee.

Auctioneers extraordinaire Tim Luke of HGTV’s “Cash in the Attic” and Greg Strahm will take center stage at 2:30 p.m.

The auction lineup of donations from friends throughout the valley includes vacation and weekend getaways, as well as theater and sporting event tickets, dining, home furnishings, antiques, artwork, outdoor gear and more.

Other offerings will include music by Miles of Swing, hors d’oeuvres by Executive Cuisine, cocktails, wine.

Chris Zaima and Christos Giftos of Washington will bring their design expertise to the setting this year, along with Debby Bennett of Kent Greenhouse and Gardens.

Honorary auction committee members at the diamond and platinum sponsorship level are invited to a special Bellini Brunch reception hosted by Linda Allard and Baranski at Allard’s home from noon to 1 p.m.

For information and RSVP, call 860-672-6678.