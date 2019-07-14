HORSE to showcase equines

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a special summer horse parade July 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

The parade offers an opportunity for folks interested in adopting, leasing, sponsoring or volunteering to meet many of the organization’s horse.

Horses, which range in age from 6 to 29, include mini and draft horses, with many available for the advanced-beginner to experienced rider.

The leasing program is geared toward people over 18 who ride regularly and want to find out what is involved in caring for a horse, while adoption is for the experienced horse owner looking for a lifetime companion.

Sponsoring is an introductory option for those that would like to groom and hand walk a horse.

A few of our featured horses will include Legend, a 16-year-old, 16’1 hand, Appendix gelding that rides English for an experienced rider (available for sponsor and lease); Abracadabra, a 21-year-old, 14’2 hand Quarter Horse mare that rides English and Western (available for adoption, lease and sponsor): and Star, a 14-year-old, 13’3 hand registered Morgan/Arab cross gelding that rides English or Western (available for lease, sponsor or adoption).

For information, call 860-868-1960 or email horsectinfo@gmail.com.