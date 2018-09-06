HORSE to hold volunteer day

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (HORSE of Connecticut) in Washington will hold its fall volunteer day Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of Sept. 9 is planned at the Wilbur Road farm.

Individuals of all ages and abilities are welcome to help groom horses, hand walk horses, clean paddocks and barns or repair fences and outbuildings.

Interested persons should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools, if applicable. Lunch will be provided.

In addition, a tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.