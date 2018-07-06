HORSE to hold volunteer day

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (HORSE) of Connecticut in Washington will hold its summer volunteer day July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of July 8 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Interested individuals should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools, if available.

Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.