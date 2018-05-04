HORSE to hold volunteer day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its spring volunteer day May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of May 6 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

Volunteers of all ages may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Attendees are asked to dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools, if available.

Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.