HORSE to hold tack sale

HORSE of Connecticut will hold a two-day tack sale Aug. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the organization’s newest rescue, Thunder Heart.

Thunder Heart is a 13-year-old Warmblood gelding that is recovering from being hit by lightning.

The sale will feature new and used saddles, bridles, blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets.

The organization is located at 43 Wilbur Road.