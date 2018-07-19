HORSE to hold showing

HORSE of Connnecticut in Washington will hold a summer horse showing July 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will showcase the many horses for which the farm cares.

Among them, a 5-year-old thoroughbred; a teenaged Mustang; Sugar, a 20-year-old Quarter-horse mare; Thunder Heart, a 13-year-old warmblood/Hanoverian gelding; Star, a 13-year-old, 13’3 hand registered Morgan/Arab cross gelding; Baron, a 13-year-old golden Belgian/Quarter-horse Cross ; and Legend, a 15-year-old, 16’1 hand, Appendix gelding.

Many horses are available for adoption, lease and sponsor.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.