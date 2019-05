HORSE to hold open house

HORSE of Connecticut at 43 Wilbur Road in Washington will hold a spring open house May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of May 19 is planned.

Offerings will include hourly tours to meet the horses, pony rides for children from noon to 2 p.m., a baked sale, the sale of gifts and a tack sale.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.