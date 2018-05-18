HORSE to hold open house

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its spring volunteer day May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of May 6 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

Volunteers of all ages may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Attendees are asked to dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools, if available.

Lunch will be provided.HORSE of Connecticut will hold its annual spring open house May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of May 20 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

The event will feature hourly tours to meet the horses, pony rides for children from noon to 2 p.m., a bake sale, and the sale of OMI jewelry by Lise, bracelets and necklaces by Amy and tie-dye T-shirts and bags.

The tack shop will be also be open.

Horses are available to sponsor, lease and adopt.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.