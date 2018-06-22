HORSE to hold kids’ fun day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual kids’ fun day June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Offerings will include pony rides, arts and crafts, horseshoe decorating, cupcake decorating, face painting, necklace and bracelet making, T-shirt tie-dying, pony grooming and an obstacle course.

In addition to all the festivities, guests can visit the farm’s BLM mustangs and rescued horses.

The tack shop will also be open at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.