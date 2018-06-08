HORSE to hold horse clinic

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual basic horse care clinic June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is geared toward individuals who are thinking about getting a horse or are a new horse owner.

Attendees will work with the horses while learning about proper handling and grooming, taking a horse’s temperature, worming, hoof and dental care, and diet requirements.

There will also be a discussion on fencing and proper shelter.

The cost for the clinic is $10.

In addition to the clinic, attendees can tour the farm and meet the horses, and visit the tack shop at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.