HORSE to hold horse clinic
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual basic horse care clinic June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is geared toward individuals who are thinking about getting a horse or are a new horse owner.
Attendees will work with the horses while learning about proper handling and grooming, taking a horse’s temperature, worming, hoof and dental care, and diet requirements.
There will also be a discussion on fencing and proper shelter.
The cost for the clinic is $10.
In addition to the clinic, attendees can tour the farm and meet the horses, and visit the tack shop at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.
For more information, call 860-868-1960.
