HORSE slates volunteer day

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold its fall volunteer day Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 15 is planned.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to help with the various needs of the farm and horses, including grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Individuals should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring their own tools if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.