HORSE slates volunteer day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its first volunteer day of 2019 March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of March 17 is set.

Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns, or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Participants should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes and bring tools, if applicable. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will also run noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.