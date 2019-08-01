HORSE slates tack sale

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a tack sale Aug. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Among the items to be sold will be new and lightly used saddles (both English and Western), bridles, weight blankets, saddle pads, chaps, boots and helmets.

In addition, handmade jewelry made by Amy, T-shirts and sweatshirts in sizes for children and adults will be sold.

The farm is located at 43 Wilbur Road.