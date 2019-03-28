HORSE slates party for Fiona

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a 12th birthday celebration for Fiona, one of the organization’s horses, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A rain date of March 31 is planned.

Fiona is a registered thoroughbred mare that was rescued as a starvation case in 2013. Due to complications from her former neglect, Fiona can no longer be ridden. She is available for a sponsor.

Gus, a registered thoroughbred gelding, will also be present and celebrate his eighth birthday.

Gift suggestions include horse cookies, carrots, apples and granola bars. Contributions toward her spring shots ($175), monthly medications ($180) or her wardrobe (shoes $150 or blanket $125) are also welcome.

Tours of the farm will be offered at noon and a tack sale will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.