HORSE sets volunteer day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its autumn volunteer day Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 13 is planned.

Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Interested volunteers should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools, if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will also run from noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.