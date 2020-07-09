HORSE sets volunteer day

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold a volunteer day July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of July 12 is planned.

With over 40 acres, Social distancing practices will be in effect.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Attendees should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring your tools. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.

For more information, visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.