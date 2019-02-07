HORSE sets Valentine’s event

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines of Connecticut will hold a Valentine’s Day celebration Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A snow date of Feb. 10 is set.

Offerings will include hourly tours of the farm to meet horses beginning at 10 a.m., the sale of baked goods, an open tack shop, featuring numerous items, gift items, and the opportunity to sign up for a sponsorship.

For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road farm at 860-868-1960.