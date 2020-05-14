HORSE open house slated

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual spring open house May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A rain date of May 17 is planned.

A maximum of four people per group will be admitted for hourly tours to meet some of the horses.

Other offerings will include a baked sale, the sale of gifts and a tack sale.

Horse will be available to sponsor, lease and adopt.

For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road at 860-868-1960.