HORSE open house slated
The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines of Connecticut in Washington will hold its annual spring open house May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A rain date of May 17 is planned.
A maximum of four people per group will be admitted for hourly tours to meet some of the horses.
Other offerings will include a baked sale, the sale of gifts and a tack sale.
Horse will be available to sponsor, lease and adopt.
For more information, call the 43 Wilbur Road at 860-868-1960.
