HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Medicine Hat
Ice 4, Tigers 2
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Milne 10 (Johnson, Leppard) 3:55.
2. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 26 (Anderson, Kemp) 13:04.
3. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 27 (Brinkman, Gavlas) 19:27.
Penalties — McMaster Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 13:51; Plouffe Mh (hooking) 4:28; Anderson Mh (high sticking) 5:18; McNabb Mh (tripping) 9:47; Johnson Wpg, Clayton Mh (roughing) 11:01; Krebs Wpg (cross checking) 11:01.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Brown Mh (high sticking) 11:06.
Third Period
4. Winnipeg, Pederson 23 (Krebs, Teply) 0:35.
5. Winnipeg, Leppard 20 (Milne, Johnson) 1:14.
6. Winnipeg, Johnson 23 (unassisted) 18:58 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|10
|9
|14
|_
|33
|Medicine Hat
|9
|10
|17
|_
|36
Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ). Medicine Hat: Søgaard (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-4; Medicine Hat: 0-3.
Referees — Aydon Brown, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Greg Sarauer.
Attendance — 3,397 at Medicine Hat.