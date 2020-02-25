Oil Kings 10, Ice 1

First Period

1. Edmonton, Guenther 23 (Sawchuk, Neighbours) 2:55.

2. Edmonton, Guenther 24 (Neighbours, Robertson) 7:07 (pp).

3. Edmonton, Neighbours 22 (Dowhaniuk, Guenther) 10:19.

4. Edmonton, Guenther 25 (Sawchuk) 17:38.

Penalties — Lambos Wpg (tripping) 6:09; Slaney Edm (charging) 11:40; Slaney Edm (major-fighting) 14:34; Prosofsky Wpg (major-fighting) 14:44.

Second Period

5. Winnipeg, Form 3 (Milne, McMaster) 5:10.

6. Edmonton, Dowhaniuk 2 (McIndoe, Kope) 6:12.

7. Edmonton, Stewart 3 (McIndoe, McLeod) 10:46.

8. Edmonton, Williams 23 (Dowhaniuk) 11:46.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

9. Edmonton, Atkinson 12 (Stewart, Williams) 8:58.

10. Edmonton, Alistrov 17 (McLeod) 12:04.

11. Edmonton, Souch 17 (Stewart, Luypen) 13:50.

Penalties — Slaney Edm (interference) 6:13; Horstmann Edm (checking to the head) 17:08.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 2 9 7 _ 18
Edmonton 17 12 12 _ 41

Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (L, ), Alexander (0:00 second, 24 shots, 18 saves). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Edmonton: 1-1.

Referees — Ryan Benbow, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Sheldon Skinner, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 11,212 at Edmonton.