Ice 3, Wheat Kings 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Johnson Wpg (roughing) 0:21; Greig Bdn (misconduct, game misconduct; major, checking to the head) 0:21; Hartje Wpg (cross checking) 1:41; Gutenberg Bdn (tripping) 3:10; McClennon Wpg (interference) 11:48; Schneider Bdn (kneeing) 19:58.

Second Period

1. Winnipeg, McClennon 1 (Lambos, Ginnell) 5:58.

2. Winnipeg, Johnson 1 (Teply, Pederson) 17:11.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

3. Winnipeg, Teply 1 (Lambos, Kinder) 0:33.

4. Brandon, Iorio 1 (McCallum, Burzan) 9:11.

5. Brandon, Wytinck 1 (Burzan) 15:20.

Penalties — Milne Wpg (roughing) 4:25; Thorpe Bdn (checking from behind) 4:25; Thorpe Bdn (roughing) 4:25; McCartney Bdn (roughing) 6:38.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 12 20 13 _ 45
Brandon 11 7 8 _ 26

Goal — Winnipeg: McNabb (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-5; Brandon: 0-2.

Referees — Ben Croker, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Andrew Stammers.

Attendance — 4,959 at Brandon.