Wheat Kings 2, Warriors 1

First Period

1. Brandon, Mattheos 1 (Higson) 19:13 (pp).

Penalties — Langan Mj (slashing) 18:10.

Second Period

2. Brandon, Higson 1 (Reinhardt) 0:16.

3. Moose Jaw, Almeida 1 (Langan) 7:31.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 5 10 14 _ 29
Brandon 14 13 9 _ 36

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-0; Brandon: 1-1.

Referees — Karlin Krieger, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Andrew Stammers.

Attendance — 4,902 at Brandon.