HKO-WHL-Sums-Warriors-Wheat Kings
Wheat Kings 2, Warriors 1
First Period
1. Brandon, Mattheos 1 (Higson) 19:13 (pp).
Penalties — Langan Mj (slashing) 18:10.
Second Period
2. Brandon, Higson 1 (Reinhardt) 0:16.
3. Moose Jaw, Almeida 1 (Langan) 7:31.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|5
|10
|14
|_
|29
|Brandon
|14
|13
|9
|_
|36
Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-0; Brandon: 1-1.
Referees — Karlin Krieger, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Andrew Stammers.
Attendance — 4,902 at Brandon.
