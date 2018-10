HKO-WHL-Sums-Warriors-Pats

Warriors 3, Pats 2

First Period

1. Regina, Pratt 5 (Leschyshyn, Henry) 15:38 (pp).

Penalties — Popple Mj (tripping) 4:13; Hyman Reg (holding) 9:51; Stepanov Mj (tripping) 11:46; Sukunda Mj (cross checking) 15:28.

Second Period

2. Moose Jaw, Popple 2 (Bowman) 10:22 (sh).

3. Regina, Leschyshyn 5 (Henry, Hyman) 17:43 (pp).

Penalties — Nijhoff Reg (high sticking) 8:05; Moose Jaw bench (too many men, served by Stepanov) 10:09; Regina bench (too many men, served by Pierce) 14:26; Langan Mj (high sticking) 16:07.

Third Period

4. Moose Jaw, Peckford 2 (Langan, Almeida) 4:05 (pp).

5. Moose Jaw, Langan 8 (Stepanov) 12:39.

Penalties — Hyman Reg (boarding) 0:56; Gavlas Reg (high sticking) 3:51; Bowman Mj, Hamaliuk Mj, Nijhoff Reg (roughing) 7:49; Holmes Reg (slashing) 8:57; Peckford Mj (tripping) 17:18.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 10 7 8 _ 25 Regina 16 7 10 _ 33

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ). Regina: Paddock (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-6; Regina: 2-7.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Adam Bloski. Linesmen — Tannum Wyonzek, Sean Dufour.

Attendance — 4,934 at Regina.