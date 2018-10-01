Warriors 2, Pats 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Langan 1 (Almeida, Tracey) 8:15.

2. Moose Jaw, Langan 2 (Brook, Peckford) 15:54 (pp).

Penalties — Zonneveld Reg (holding) 14:01; Nijhoff Reg (tripping) 14:32; Peckford Mj (hooking) 18:20.

Second Period

3. Regina, Morrisseau 1 (Alkhimov, Zonneveld) 5:59.

Penalties — Schioler Reg (high sticking) 12:08.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Bowman Mj (high sticking) 16:20.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 14 12 7 _ 33
Regina 8 9 15 _ 32

Goal — Moose Jaw: Salmond (W, ). Regina: Paddock (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-3; Regina: 0-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Tarrington Wyonzek.

Attendance — 4,697 at Regina.