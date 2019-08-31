HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kelowna
Rockets 4, Royals 0
First Period
1. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 1 (Babcock) 7:33.
Penalties — Wong Kel (tripping) 14:58; Fahey Vic, Liwiski Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Spizawka Vic (tripping) 6:22; Cutler Vic (slashing) 15:52; Aquilon Vic (holding) 19:14.
Third Period
2. Kelowna, Carmichael 1 (Crosbie, Poole) 6:43 (pp).
3. Kelowna, Wilton 1 (Augustine, Poole) 10:06.
4. Kelowna, Crosbie 1 (unassisted) 13:16.
Penalties — Crosbie Kel (hooking) 2:01; Newans Vic (slashing) 5:20; Dereniwsky Vic (hooking) 8:56; Kovacevic Kel (tripping) 9:20; Crane Vic (high sticking) 14:10; Babcock Kel (tripping) 15:03; Carmichael Kel (interference) 15:43; Swetlikoff Kel (holding opp. stick) 18:49.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|6
|3
|5
|_
|14
|Kelowna
|8
|7
|10
|_
|25
Goal — Victoria: Maddocks (L, ), Martin (10:03 second, 13 shots, 10 saves). Kelowna: Schwebius (W, ), Tisdale (10:03 second, 5 shots, 5 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-6; Kelowna: 1-6.
Referees — Carson Mintram, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 2,482 at Kelowna.