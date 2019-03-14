HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops
Blazers 8, Royals 0
First Period
1. Kamloops, Stuart 20 (Sopotyk) 12:51.
Penalties — Mohr Kam (hooking) 14:38; Victoria bench (too many men, served by Yoder) 15:47.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Franklin 27 (Centazzo) 1:20.
3. Kamloops, Pillar 7 (Stuart, Strange) 1:39.
4. Kamloops, Loewen 26 (Pillar, Stuart) 4:10.
5. Kamloops, Zary 22 (Loewen, Mohr) 14:18.
6. Kamloops, Franklin 28 (Centazzo, Stuart) 17:10 (pp).
Penalties — Appelt Kam (boarding) 4:53; Centazzo Kam (high sticking) 9:05; Sidaway Vic (boarding) 16:49; Faith Kam (holding) 17:30.
Third Period
7. Kamloops, Sopotyk 12 (Stuart, Pillar) 5:23.
8. Kamloops, Appelt 4 (Pillar, Loewen) 11:44 (pp).
Penalties — Appelt Kam (elbowing) 6:22; Aquilon Vic (holding) 9:04; Miller Vic, Walton Kam (roughing) 9:04; Sidaway Vic, Sopotyk Kam (roughing) 10:26; Lamb Vic (slashing) 11:19.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|6
|10
|6
|_
|22
|Kamloops
|9
|11
|16
|_
|36
Goal — Victoria: Gould (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-5; Kamloops: 2-4.
Referees — Steve Papp, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 3,371 at Kamloops.