HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Portland

Giants 3, Winterhawks 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Vancouver, Mount 4 (Ostapchuk, Hall) 0:14.

2. Portland, Klassen 8 (Litke, O'Brien) 14:50 (pp).

Penalties — Toth Van (holding) 5:22; Hanas Por (roughing) 8:34; Semeniuk Van (interference) 13:50; Hanas Por (holding) 18:57; Lysell Van (embellishment) 18:57.

Second Period

3. Portland, Cagnoni 2 (Kozak) 14:24.

4. Vancouver, Sourdif 7 (Cotton, Thorpe) 16:04 (pp).

Penalties — Stefan Por (checking from behind) 8:08; Cotton Van (interference) 12:26; Hanus Por (tripping) 13:16; Dureau Por (slashing) 14:50; Sourdif Van (tripping) 18:23; Dureau Por (interference) 19:55.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kohle Van () 14:33; Semeniuk Van (kneeing) 2:45.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 12 12 2 2 _ 28
Portland 17 15 10 1 _ 43

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Portland: Giannuzzi (28 shots, 25 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-5; Portland: 1-8.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman.

Attendance — 2,468 at Portland.