HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops
Giants 5, Blazers 4
First Period
1. Vancouver, Barfoot 4 (Dmytriw, Sourdif) 3:09.
2. Kamloops, Stuart 17 (Sillanpää, Franklin) 4:22.
3. Vancouver, Byram 23 (Joseph, Koch) 15:50 (pp).
Penalties — Sillanpää Kam (high sticking) 15:09; Faith Kam (checking from behind) 19:19.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Loewen 22 (Zary) 4:41.
5. Vancouver, Koch 26 (Sourdif, Plouffe) 5:54.
6. Vancouver, Nielsen 12 (Svejkovsky, Joseph) 7:23.
7. Vancouver, Roman 25 (Byram, Sourdif) 8:24.
8. Kamloops, Loewen 23 (Mohr, Zazula) 19:35.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
9. Kamloops, Appelt 2 (Zary, Schmiemann) 5:08.
Penalties — Hines Van (hooking) 2:59; Bulych Van (cross checking) 9:07; Plouffe Van (hooking) 10:55; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Lang) 13:04.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|12
|15
|1
|_
|28
|Kamloops
|8
|7
|15
|_
|30
Goal — Vancouver: Miner (W, ). Kamloops: Ferguson (16 shots, 12 saves), Garand (L, 7:23 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-3; Kamloops: 0-3.
Referees — Duncan Brow, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Michael Boisvert, Spencer Lockert.
Attendance — 3,471 at Kamloops.