Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Everett

Giants 6, Silvertips 5

First Period

1. Everett, Ng 5 (Campbell, Gut) 1:54.

2. Vancouver, Halaburda 3 (Horning, Semeniuk) 6:45.

3. Everett, Hemmerling 4 (Gut, Hofer) 9:12.

4. Everett, Berezowski 15 (Hofer, Huuhtanen) 15:28.

Penalties — Camazzola Van, Lysell Van, Wright Evt (roughing) 15:28; Whittle Evt (instigator) 18:38; Cull Van (major, major-check/behind; misconduct, game misconduct) 18:38; Cull Van, Whittle Evt (major, major-fighting) 18:38; Camazzola Van, Ng Evt, Whittle Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:38.

Second Period

5. Vancouver, Thorpe 8 (Cotton, Toth) 0:20.

6. Vancouver, Lysell 9 (Sourdif, Ostapchuk) 10:35.

7. Everett, Berezowski 16 (Huuhtanen, Swetlikoff) 12:17.

8. Vancouver, Cotton 9 (Lysell, Sourdif) 12:59.

Penalties — Toth Van (roughing) 16:21.

Third Period

9. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 5 (Cotton, Sourdif) 5:45 (pp).

10. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 6 (Lysell, Horning) 11:12.

11. Everett, Huuhtanen 7 (Hemmerling, Anderson) 15:30.

Penalties — Lambos Evt (interference) 4:41.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 9 8 12 _ 29
Everett 16 16 16 _ 48

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Everett: MacInnes (L, ), Holt (11:12 third, 3 shots, 3 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Everett: 0-3.

Referees — Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — , Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 5,983 at Everett.