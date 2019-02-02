HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Victoria
Royals 5, Americans 2
First Period
1. Victoria, Martynov 8 (Jarratt) 2:58.
2. Tri-City, Hrabik 11 (Sawchuk) 10:50.
3. Victoria, Jarratt 5 (Oliver, Martynov) 15:07 (pp).
4. Victoria, Doust 3 (Kambeitz, Fizer) 17:55.
Penalties — Jarratt Vic (holding) 5:46; Mutala Tc (hooking) 8:06; Hrabik Tc (checking to the head) 14:58.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Gulka Vic (holding) 6:04; Bjorklund Tc, Schultz Vic (roughing) 8:25; Huo Tc (slashing) 13:34; Stewart Tc (high sticking) 15:04; Martynov Vic (hooking) 20:00.
Third Period
5. Tri-City, Olson 16 (Hyman) 7:32 (pp).
6. Victoria, Jerome 19 (McDonald, Oliver) 8:35.
7. Victoria, Fizer 11 (unassisted) 15:51 (en).
Penalties — Kalinichenko Tc, Walford Vic (roughing) 4:55; Hrabik Tc (interference) 4:55; Oliver Vic (slashing) 6:21; Stewart Tc, Jerome Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:27.
Shots on goal by
|Tri-City
|11
|5
|10
|_
|26
|Victoria
|10
|7
|13
|_
|30
Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Victoria: Outhouse (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 1-4; Victoria: 1-5.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Ryan O'Keeffe. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Riley Friesen.
Attendance — 5,558 at Victoria.