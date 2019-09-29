Americans 3, Chiefs 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Bowman Tc (holding) 11:00; Toporowski Spo (cross checking) 19:07.

Second Period

1. Tri-City, Schmiemann 1 (Bowman, Bouchard) 6:41 (pp).

2. Tri-City, Huo 3 (Mutala, Stewart) 18:40 (pp).

Penalties — Zummack Spo (high sticking) 5:39; Lajoie Tc (slashing) 8:35; Atchison Spo (cross checking) 10:48; McGrew Spo (delay of game) 18:32.

Third Period

3. Tri-City, Bjorklund 1 (Stewart, Bowman) 3:10.

Penalties — Kohle Tc (tripping) 5:23; Bouchard Tc (hooking) 11:23.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 7 9 7 _ 23
Spokane 13 12 13 _ 38

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (W, ). Spokane: Parík (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 2-4; Spokane: 0-4.

Referees — Stephen Campbell, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Daniel Spore.

Attendance — 8,122 at Spokane.