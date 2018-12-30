Chiefs 2, Americans 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Schmiemann 2 (AuCoin, Stevenson) 15:33.

Penalties — Schmiemann Tc (interference) 4:18.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Toporowski 11 (McGrew, Beckman) 14:35 (pp).

Penalties — Johnson Tc (slashing) 4:00; Bouchard Tc, Toporowski Spo (roughing) 10:42; Schmiemann Tc (hooking) 13:16; Feist Spo (roughing) 17:42.

Third Period

3. Spokane, McGrew 12 (Zummack) 19:57.

Penalties — Cadieux Tc (interference) 7:53; Olson Tc, King Spo (roughing) 12:07; Sawchuk Tc (game misconduct) 17:08; AuCoin Tc, Bouchard Tc, Hyman Tc, Olson Tc, King Spo, King Spo, Reid Spo, Smith Spo (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 8 7 4 _ 19
Spokane 11 12 12 _ 35

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-1; Spokane: 1-4.

Referees — Steve Papp, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 8,010 at Spokane.