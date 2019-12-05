Ice 4, Broncos 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Ginnell Wpg (tripping) 6:19; Benson Sc (cross checking) 13:38.

Second Period

1. Winnipeg, Smallwood 7 (Harsch, Muir) 6:41.

2. Swift Current, Pelletier 2 (Svenson) 9:17.

3. Winnipeg, Leppard 9 (Milne, Johnson) 14:40.

4. Swift Current, Ostir 4 (Kaluski) 16:39.

Penalties — Benson Sc (holding) 9:54.

Third Period

5. Winnipeg, Krebs 1 (Savoie) 1:57 (pp).

6. Winnipeg, Johnson 9 (Milne) 17:26.

Penalties — Kaluski Sc (hooking) 0:40; Ginnell Wpg (slashing) 6:29; Ladyman Wpg (tripping) 17:43; Bulych Sc (too many men) 19:34; Bulych Sc (cross checking) 19:47.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 3 7 6 _ 16
Winnipeg 8 15 13 _ 36

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Winnipeg: Makaj (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Winnipeg: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Andrew Stammers, Lane Gramiak.

Attendance — 1,266 at Winnipeg.